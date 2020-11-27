The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Victoria Island, Lagos, has said it will investigate the alleged assault of a woman, Olaide Oluwo by soldiers at Sangotedo Area of Ajah.

According to a video shared online, Olaide said she was assaulted by the military personnel on Wednesday. The victim who was running an errand at about 5p.m., said her only offence was ignoring the soldiers, who felt entitled to greetings from passersby.





The victim and her friends took to social media to share the experience, while calling for justice.

Reacting to the viral video, the Acting Army Public Relations Officer, Major Osoba Olaniyi, said investigation is ongoing on the incident.

“I wish to inform you all that appropriate investigation will be conducted and necessary action will be taken accordingly”. The soldier “was a naval personnel”, he added.