The Nigeria Army, 1 Division Kaduna, has organised an inter-brigade sports competition for its officer’s from 1-Division Garrison Kaduna, Artillery Brigade Minna and 3 Brigade Kano.

Declaring the 5-day competition open, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division, Maj.-Gen. Farouq Yahaya, said the competition was to boost the officer’s morale to counter security challenges.

According to him, the event could not have come at a better time than now when there are growing concerns on the numerous security challenges confronting the Nation.

He added that the security challenge had made the Nigerian Army increasingly engaged to counter the threats.

“The current security challenges in the country have brought to fore the need to continuously reinvigorate our training and operation especially in the aspects of physical and leadership training.

“Thus, your physical and emotional preparation is of paramount importance and can only be achieved through regular training.

It is therefore necessary for you all to adequately train in order to ensure optimal performance at all times.” he said.

Yahaya explained that the objectives of the competition are to improve the officer’s physical fitness, enhance their leadership traits, organisational ability, and use of initiative and promote esprit de corps among them.





The GOC said that the exercise is also intended to prepare them for battle in view of the present security challenges.

“Therefore, the importance of this exercise to the overall vision of the COAS which is “To have a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the Discharge of its Constitutional Roles’’ cannot be overemphasised.

The events to be competed for would include Football, Boxing, Taekwondo, Swimming, Squash, Basketball, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Obstacle crossing, Tug of war, Cross country race, Badminton, Chess and Scrabble.

“I therefore implore you to conduct yourselves professionally throughout the competition.

“A team of impartial and professional officials have been carefully selected from Kano State Sports Council to ensure no team is unnecessarily favoured or victimized.

“I am glad to note that all necessary measures for a hitch free competition have been put in place. I therefore urge all participants and officials to take the competition seriously and abide by the rules.”

Also speaking, the Kano State Commissioner for sports and culture, Ado Lakwaya, said the initiative was a welcome development.

According to him, such training can keep the military fit and strong in fighting the security challenges in the country.

The Commissioner was represented by the Director of Sports, Kano State Ministry of sports, youths and culture, Bashir Ahmed.