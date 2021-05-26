The 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, has opened a condolence register for the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, and other officers who died in the May 21 plane crash.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Ezindu Idimah, announced this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Idimah said that the register was in honour of Late Attahiru and other officers who were involved in the ill-fated NAF plane crash in Kaduna last Friday.





“Anyone who wants to sign the condolence register are requested to please come to 1 Division between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. during the mourning period of May 22 to May 29,” he said.

Mr Idimah quoted General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division, Maj.-Gen. Danjuma Ali-Keffi, as expressing his appreciation to members of the public for standing by the army during the mourning period.