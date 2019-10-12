<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





No fewer than 39 armed bandits were said to have been neutralised by soldiers in two different operations in Zamfara State this week.

Capt. Oni Orisan, Operation Hadarin Daji spokesman, who disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday said the operations were carried out in Bakura and Anka axis of the state.

According to him, 19 of the bandits were killed in an encounter with the army in the bushes of Anka while the 20 were killed in Bakura.

Orisan reiterated that the soldiers would not attack any repentant bandit.

He, however, said that those unrepentant ones who carry guns and move around in large numbers would be treated as enemies.

He advised the unrepentant bandits to surrender their arms to constituted authorities and embrace the peace initiative of the state government.

Newsmen report that since the beginning of the peace and reconciliation initiative about five months ago, peace has returned to many communities in Zamfara.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai visited the state recently and promised that the army would continue to work for the sustenance of peace in the state.