Troops of 82 Division Task Force Brigade deployed in Operation LAFIYA DOLE have neutralised more Boko Haram Terrorists in Borno State.

A statement by the director Army public relations Brig Gen Texas Chukwu said the troops while on fighting patrol at Kukawa general area, got information on the terrorists activities in Kalamari village 30 Kilometres to Kukawa town Borno State.

It said the Boko Haram Terrorists were on a looting and extortion mission in Kalamari village where they were confronted by the gallant troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

It noted that during the encounter, three members of the Boko Haram Terrorists were neutralised and three AK 47 rifles, two magazines, Four rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were recovered.

It further stated that the gallant troops have continued with aggressive fighting patrol, adding efforts are on by the troops to track down other fleeing members of the Boko Haram Terrorists from any hideout.