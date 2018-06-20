The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division of the Nigerian Army (NA), Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udoh wednesday described as embarrassing, incidences of fights between operatives of the police and other security agencies.

Udoh said this at the Police headquarters in Ikeja Lagos when he visited the Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal.

According to the army boss, officers should be held responsible whenever the lower ranks engaged in fights or acts that questions the credibility of security agencies.

Udoh, who said he was in the police command to strengthen existing relationships, stated that the army was open to receive trainings on Explosives Ordinance Disposal (EOD) from the police, which has the expertise in that field.

He further told the CP to feel free to approach the army or any other military service for trainings in areas of weakness, adding that they were all working towards the same goal.

Udoh said: “Since I took over as the GOC 81 Division, I have been going round my area of responsibility and I have also visited the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of zone II.

“So, I had to come and visit the Commissioner because he is the number one policeman as far as Lagos is concerned.”

According to him, the visit is to foster existing relationship and improve on synergies and collaboration among the agencies.

“Situations were our junior personnel see themselves as rivals or enemies have become nasty and I think we are to be held responsible for such embarrassing behaviours.

“This means we have not drummed it into their consciousness that we are one and working for common good.”

Udoh, however, expressed that they had not fostered situations where enter-service rivalry is eliminated so that they enjoyed good synergy, corporation and collaboration.

Meanwhile, the GOC commended the police boss for the relative peace being experienced in the state, noting that threats such as militancy, cultism, armed robbery, among others have reduced.

He, therefore, assured that the army would provide backup whenever such was needed for security and peace in the state.

Reacting to this, Edgal lauded the senior officer for visiting the command, acknowledging that the peace being enjoyed was as a result of collaborations from all security agencies.