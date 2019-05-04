<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Army has confirmed that bandits were fleeing from Zamfara to other states, necessitating the re-organisation of military operations to tackle the menace.

The exercise Harbin Kunama III has been being organized to tackle banditry across the nation, with a major focus on the northwestern region.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, said at the Army Headquarters in Abuja that bandits are fleeing from Zamfara State following ceaseless superior firearms from troops.

The movement of bandits, he said was responsible for recent attacks in Katsina and Sokoto states.

Buratai also said that the bandits had migrated from their epicentre to Kaduna, Kano and Niger states following the success being recorded by troops after the launch of its special operation, tagged: “Operation Harbin Kunama III.”

The Nigerian Army would be conducting the special exercise in the affected areas to rid them of the bandits and other criminal elements.