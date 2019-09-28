<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





More than 300 persons in Sobe, Owan West Local Government Area of Edo, have benefited from a free medical outreach carried out by the Nigerian Army.

Ojo Adenegan, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 4 Brigade, said on Friday that the medical outreach was in support of the Sobe Day 2019.

Mr Adenegan, a major, said the Army decided on carrying out the outreach in the area because of its rural nature and that it targets no fewer 400 beneficiaries.

He said the free medical outreach was to strengthen civil-military relationship, as well as to build the confidence of the Nigerian people in the military.

He also said the exercise was to showcase the good synergy the Army had with the people in its area of responsibility.

Mr Adenegan said more than 150 insecticide-treated mosquito nets were distributed, while beneficiaries were tested for blood sugar, HIV, as well as dental and eye problems.

Newsmen report that free drugs and medical glasses were also issued to some beneficiaries.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with newsmen commended the Nigerian Army for taking into consideration the health of the public and coming up with the outreach.

Stella Oladele, a beneficiary, said prior to the free medical outreach in the community, the sick go outside of the community to as far as Owo in Ondo State to access medical services.

She said this was because there was no hospital in the community except a clinic for pregnant women.

Similarly, Comfort Aluke and Sylvester Osedei also commended the initiative and appealed that the exercise be more regular in the community.