



Abonnema Community in Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State is now on lockdown by the Nigeria Army following the death of a soldier and six others in the community.

The army Saturday confirmed the death of a lieutenant and six hoodlums in a shoot out in the community during the elections.

The army authorities also promised to hunt down some officials of the local government council whom they alleged masterminded the attacks.

On Sunday morning, soldiers took over the community, restricting movement in and out of the place. Economic activities are shutdown as no shops are allowed to open.

The soldiers were also reported to be carrying out a door-to-door search of the houses looking for suspects and arms. An unspecified number of young men were also said to have been arrested.

Meanwhile, INEC is yet to announce the date for rescheduled elections in the area and Bonny.