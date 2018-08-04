The special military operation against bandits, known as “Operation Sharan Daji”, have liberated two villages in Zamfara state where the bandits imposed levies of N1 million each, on them.

Force Information Officer of the operation, Col. Muhammad Dole, in a statement on Saturday in Kaduna, said the two villages were Kyaranke and Giwabawa in Kanoma District of Maru Local Government Area of the state.

He said following a tip off, troops commenced aggressive day and night fighting patrols around the villages, adding that the operations led to the rescue of kidnapped victims while the sum of N500,000 ransom was recovered from kidnappers in Subulu forest.

The statement said “in continuation of the ongoing Operation Sharan Daji, the troops conducted several raids and ambush operations in major identified camps and routes in Maradun, Tsafe and Zurmi Local government areas of Zamfara State.

“During recent clearance operation along Mashema, Kwadi, kalage, Gambiru and Kagara axis, heavy fight ensued between troops and bandits.

“However, due to overwhelming military fire power, a reasonable number of bandits were neutralised and their camps were set ablaze. Dole said “this successful feat has created relative peace and spurred massive returns of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their villages in Zurmi Local Government Area”.

Dole said in Dabin Doka village near Dansadau, troops laid ambush along bandits’ identified routes where 20 of the hoodlums were neutralised while some escaped with gunshot wounds and several motorcycles were burnt.

He said “in one of the encounters with troops, two notorious bandits; Bello Danboko and Sani Maza, were eliminated in Yanwari ward near Yankuzo and Mai Tukunya village near Dansadau all in Zamfara State”.

He said further that another two notorious bandits, Muhammad Aminu and another one popularly called Yellow who were terrorising Maradun town and environs, were apprehended and were being interrogated.

He added that some weapons, ammunition, motorcycles, phones and large herds of cows were recovered.

The statement said the Force Commander of the Operations, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Mohammed, who is also the General Officer (GOC), 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, is assuring law abiding citizens that the troops are poised to ensure quick restoration of peace and safety in all the vulnerable areas in Kaduna and Zamfara States.

“He urged the populace to continue to give credible information for the success of the operation” adding that recent successes recorded are as a result of collaborative efforts between the troops and the local communities.

Many people have been killed by armed bandits in Zamfara State following incessant attacks on rural communities.