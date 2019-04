The Nigerian Army has launched ‘Operation Harbbin Kunama III’ to cover forest areas of Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States, in a bid to end activities of bandits.

The operation is expected to begin on Tuesday, April 2 and end on June 27.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, represented by Army Chief of Operations, Major Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, disclosed this to newsmen in Gusau on Monday.

He said that the current threat assessment of the three states necessitated the rescheduling of the exercise and the expansion of the Nigerian Army’s mandate to cover forest areas serving as safe havens for the bandits.

Adeosun said the menace of banditry activities had continued to persist in some parts of the North/West region, including the border areas.

“It is on this premise that `Exercise Harbbin Kunama III’ is planned to mitigate the current threats to security challenges bordering the region, specifically Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States.

“The operation was designed to decisively eliminate all forms of banditry activities with a view to ensuring lasting peace in the affected areas,” he said.

He assured that the Nigerian Army will carry out this constitutional mandate professionally and within the ambit of the law.

He therefore commended the efforts of the state governments for being wonderful hosts and in providing needed supports for army activities in their domains.