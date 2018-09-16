The Nigerian Army has killed some Boko Haram terrorists, who ambushed troops along the Maiduguri-Bama axis of Borno State at about 11am on Sunday.

According to the Twitter handle of the Army, @HQNigerianArmy, the troops of 21 Brigade led by a Brigade Commander were on a clearance patrol in support of Operation Rainbow, when they were ambushed by the terrorists.

The Army reported that there was “serious exchange of gunfire.”

At the end of the gunfight, the Army reportedly recovered, a general-purpose machine gun, two AK 47 guns and several rounds of ammunition belonging to the terrorists.

The Army is currently searching the surroundings for terrorists, who may have escaped with gunshot wounds.

