Troops of 1 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Sokoto, operating under Corridor 1 of Operation Idon Raini in Zamfara State, has killed a suspected bandit terrorising the state.

An Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Major Clement Abiade, confirmed this to journalists, in a statement issued on Monday.

He said the bandit was killed during fighting patrols from Dansadau to bandits camps at Gidan Kewoje village in Maru Local government area of Zamfara State.

“Contact was made, during which one bandit was killed and many escaped with gunshot wounds into the forest.

“During this encounter, a kidnapped victim, simply identified as Halima, was rescued. Bandits camps were searched and destroyed. Items recovered were one motor cycle and a mobile phone,” the statement read.

The army spokesman said reports from the locals revealed that bandits were conducting mass burial in Nabango village, after the encounter with troops.

Abiade also said troops in Maradu apprehended a suspected bandit named Mohammed Usman.

He said the suspect was confirmed to be traveling to Sokoto for collection of weapons for bandits in Zamfara State, from one Mallam Yellow, who was also apprehended at his residence in Sokoto.

He said items recovered include, one submachine gun (SMG) rifle, five mobile phones, N125,000 and vehicle plate number.

Abiade said the suspects and items recovered would be handed over to the police for further prosecution.