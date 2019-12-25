<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Army has commenced an investigation into the attack on the residence of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

The spokesman for Operation Delta Safe, Major Jonah Unuakhalu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He explained that some gunmen attacked a military gunboat deployed close to the house of the former President in the afternoon while the soldiers were on duty.

The troops, according to Unuakhalu, repelled the attack while some of the assailants escaped with gunshot wounds.

“However, during the attack, one soldier paid the supreme price and another wounded in action.” He said.

The Operation Delta Safe spokesman noted that the wounded soldier has been evacuated to the hospital and responding to treatment.

He advised residents in the community to go about their lawful businesses, saying the security of lives and properties was priority to the operation during yuletide and beyond.