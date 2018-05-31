The 35 Artillery Brigade of 81 Division Nigerian Army, Thursday intercepted 300,000 catridges that was being smuggled into Nigeria through Benin Republic border.

The ammunition which were packed in small cartons were concealed into a false bottom of three duty trucks.

The supposed trucks empty trucks had gone past several borders without being caught until they got to Ilaru village, a town bordering Benin Republic and ran into personnel from the artillery brigade.

Upon inspection, the trucks were deemed empty until the eagle eyes of the personnel decided to dig further.

Upon searching one of the trucks, the personnel saw the false which was covered with metal, giving the illusion that the truck was empty.

When they probed the metal cover open, hundreds of cartons of Catridges of the 12 calibre was found concealed underneath.

The drivers all fled and left their trucks.