



The Nigerian Army on Saturday honoured a soldier who rescued twenty-seven students from a burning vehicle in Zaria.

Private Isa Umar of the Nigeria Army School of Legal Services, Basawa, Zaria, reportedly rescued the students who were trapped in their school bus which caught fire on their way home on February 2018.

The soldier was one of the officers and soldiers honoured by the Nigerian Army on Saturday at Faskari, Katsina State as part of activities to mark the 2020 Nigerian Army Day.

In all, seven officers and nine soldiers were honoured for their bravery, ingenuity, and exemplary discipline.

They were Major General Enobong Udoh; Brigadier General Babatunde Alaya, Colonel D. Dieke, Lt.Col. Emmanuel Etang, Lt.Col. Ibrahim Muhammed, Lt.Col. Yusuf Salisu and Captain Tofa Ibrahim.

Others are Warrant Officer Ogunbiyi David, Warrant Officer Musa Isa, Warrant Officer Lawan Muazu, Warrant Officer Saigem Makama, Staff Sergeant Rabe Aliyu, Staff Sergeant Suleiman Yunusa, Sergeant Agada Okoafor and Lance Corporal Wunti Koni(A lady).

Private Umar is still nursing injuries he sustained in his two hands and the whole body while rescuing the students.





The Defence Minister, Major General Bashir Magashi (retd) announced a donation of half a million naira for him (Private Umar) shortly after the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.General Tukur Buratai, decorated all the honourees.

The Minister in his address at the occasion said his Ministry would not shirk in its responsibility of providing adequate support including logistics to the Nigerian Army.

He said, “It is our responsibility to provide necessary support and logistics to enable the Nigerian Army to perform its constitutional roles and duties and we shall continue to do so.”

Buratai in his address also maintained that he had improved on what he met on the ground when he assumed duty as the Chief of Army Staff.

He said, “I have modernized the Nigerian Army. We are able to achieve what we have achieved because of the support and the motivation of President Muhammadu Buhari. We shall remain eternally grateful to him, members of the National Assembly and all Nigerians for our achievements. ”

The highlight of the occasion also included the launching of a compendium titled, ‘The Compendium of Nigerian Army Transformation: The Buratai years. (2015-2020)’.