



The Nigerian Army, 8 Division, Sokoto, said Sunday, that it will be organising a 3 day symposium/ outreach in commemoration of the 2019 world oral health day from 19 to 21 March, 2019.

According to a statement signed by the Major Clement Abiade, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, the 8 Division Nigerian Army Medical Services and Hospital, Giginya Barracks, Sokoto will join the rest of the world in celebrating the annual event.

The 3 day event, with the theme “Say Ahh: Act on Mouth Health” is aimed at taking tangible actions toward protecting oral health.

While stressing that the outreach is good for health of humans, Major Abiade said, the event will open with a health walk/outreach at Goverment Day Sec School, Arkila, Sokoto, after which symposium and Outreach will take place the next day at Eagle Officers’ Mess, Giginya Barracks.

He added that the 3 day event which is expected to be graced by governor. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and other top military officials as well as health experts will come to an end with a health walk/outreach at Al-huda College of Health Technology, Sokoto.