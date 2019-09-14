<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Army has formally handed over a 3.8 hectre land belonging to Yobe State in Kaduna State to the Yobe Government.

The GOC 1 Div. Kaduna, Gen. Faruk Yahaya, presenting the land document to Yobe state government officials, said the step was on the instruction of the Chief of Army staff, Gen. Tukur Burutai.

“He directed that I formally handover the piece of land along Sokoto Road to the Yobe state Government,

“The land has been in contention between Army and Yobe State Government, but under the leadership of Chief of Army Staff, this matter is being laid to rest in the interest of peace and good mutual relationship between Nigerian Army as a service and Yobe State Government,” he said.

According to him, the return of the land will enable the state government to move ahead with the development of the land in line with its plan.

Speaking after recieving the document, Alhaji Baba Wali, Yobe State Secretary to the State Government (SSG), thanked the Army for handing over the land.

He said the land issue had persisted since the creation of the state over 27 years ago.

The SSG explained that the land used to belong to Borno State until it was shared to Yobe when the state was created out of old Borno State in 1991.

He said the state government had not taken possession of the land because of legal tussle with the Army over ownership.

Wali however said the state government was glad that the issue had now been amicably resolved with the Army finally.

He further thanked the GOC and all members of his team for their efforts at resolving the issue, assuring that the land will be developed by the state government for the benefit of the state and its people.

The SSG said a contract had already been awarded for proper fencing of the land, adding the state plan to develop the land to generate revenue for the state.