The new General Officer Commanding, GOC, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Boman Kabuk, has praised Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for creating an atmosphere of peace and security in the state.

Major General Kabuk said “there is peace in Enugu State because whatever a man places in the hands of God, no man can tamper with it”.

He stated that Enugu will continue to enjoy peace “because you (Ugwuanyi) have handed over Enugu State into the hands of God”, adding that the existing peace in the state has added value to the Division’s security operations in all the states within its command.

The new GOC made the disclosures during his courtesy visit to the governor, said his contributions towards the successes recorded by the Division during the leadership of the immediate past GOC, Maj. Gen. Adamu Abubakar, also expressed confidence that the governor will continue to give him the support “even more than my predecessor had enjoyed from you”.

He maintained that the military will forever remain grateful and remember Gov. Ugwuanyi for the water project recently built in the barrack that now supplies water to the area and its neighbouring communities; the roads his administration constructed for the military in the 103 Battalion “and the one leading to the water project” and the NOAWA pet project for the wives of fallen heroes, among others.

Maj. Gen. Kabuk equally expressed delight at the governor’s popularity and closeness to the people of the state as well as the overwhelming support and solidarity he enjoys from them, disclosing: “I have also heard Enugu people saying that their governor is the best governor in Africa”.

In his address, Gov. Ugwuanyi, who delightfully welcomed the new GOC to Enugu, also congratulated him for his “posting to this very strategic office”. The governor stated that the Maj. Gen. Kabuk’s new assignment was an eloquent attestation of the trust and confidence the Nigerian Army’s hierarchy reposed in him.

“I use this forum also to restate our unrelenting prayers, support and solidarity with the Nigerian Army and the Armed Forces of this country as a whole, in their current efforts to make the country a safer and more peaceful place for all.”