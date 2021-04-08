



The Nigerian Army on Thursday began show of force in Imo State.

Our correspondent gathered that the military exercise was an offshoot of Monday attacks on Owerri Correctional Center and the Imo State Police Command headquarters.

The attackers, who operated between 1am and 3am also attacked a military base at Ukwuorji on Owerri-Onitsha expressway, burnt a soldier in a car and razed four military operational vehicles.

The military exercise was intended to burst the moral of security agents and to restore the confidence of the people in the security agents, a source told newsmen.





The source said, “The operation show of force is a military exercise targeted at restoring the confidence of the people in the security agencies. It is also a way of raising the morale of the operatives after the Monday’s deadly attacks. It is a reassurance that the security agents have the capacity and capability to enforce public order and decorum.”

Our correspondent, who monitored the development, saw huge presence of military men on Orlu-Owerri Road, Owerri-Onitsha expressway and Owerri-Okigwe Road.

Also, high presence of military men also patrolled the metropolis as fear continued to pervade the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Imo State Police Command had on Thursday begun the deployment of no fewer than one thousand cops to strategic places and security facilities in the state.