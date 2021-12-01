Nigerian Army foils attempt to kidnap doctors in Imo

The Exercise Golden Dawn of the Nigerian Army on Monday foiled an attempt by alleged members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to kidnap some medical personnel in Imo.

Brig.- Gen.- Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director, Army Public Relations said the gunmen attempted to kidnap a group of medical doctors and nurses known as “Doctors On The Move Africa”.

The doctors were providing free medical care to residents of the Amucha community in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo.

“The troops in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force, 211 Quick Response Group and the Nigerian Police on receipt of actionable intelligence on the criminal plot, swiftly moved in and rescued the medical team.

“The troops afterwards went after the hoodlums and made contact with them at Amauju, Isu LGA of Imo where they were found enforcing the illegal sit at home order.

“In the firefight that ensued, one of the criminals was neutralized, while the others took to their heels and the medical team have been escorted to a safe location.

“One of the criminals who had escaped with gunshot wounds was later apprehended by the local vigilante and handed over to the police,” Nwachukwu said.

He, however, said that the troops recovered one pump-action shotgun, five live cartridges, one Lexus 300 XR SUV and a mobile phone