



The Nigerian Army has said troops of 1 Division in Kaduna foiled the attempt to kidnap students of Turkish International Secondary School, Rigachikun, Kaduna State.

In a statement on Friday, The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, explained that the troops protected the school.

Yerima said while the troops were protecting the school, the bandits headed to the Federal School of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Igabi Local Government Area of the State.

“Acting on a tip-off on the impending abduction of the school children, troops quickly mobilized to protect the school from the bandits.





“However, while the troops were securing the secondary school, another distress call came that bandits had stormed the Federal School of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Igabi Local Government Area of the state with aim of kidnapping the staff and students. The troops swiftly moved to Afaka and decisively engaged the armed bandits.

“The bandits were said to have broken into the institution by breaching the perimeter fence of the school.

“The rescued students have been evacuated to a safe place while the injured are presently receiving medical attention at a military facility,” he said.

He said a combined team of Army, Air Force, Police and Department of State Services operatives are currently combing the forest for the bandits.