Soldiers draining a pond in Dura Du in Jos, Plateau state, have found the vehicle of the missing Major General Idris Alkali.

Channels TV reported that it was unclear if the car contained the body of the general.

Major General Idris Alkali (Retd) has been missing for weeks and the military authorities have since launched a search for him.

Alkali, former Chief of Administration, Army Headquarters, Abuja, was declared missing on the 3rd of September.

He was on his way to Bauchi after leaving Abuja in the morning.

Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Mohammed, Garrison Commander, 3 Division Garrison, Nigeria Army, Rukuba, Jos addressed newsmen last week, before the draining commenced.

Mohammed, who is the commander of the search and rescue operation, said that after thorough search and investigation, the army stumbled on some intelligence that made it necessary to search the pond.

The army ignored protests by black clad women in the area, before draining the pond.