The Nigerian Army has described as untrue a published report making round, that 25 soldiers were killed in Borno State on Saturday.

In a statement released today, Sunday by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa via his verified Twitter handle said there was no truth in the publication.

“Report of terrorists attack and killing of 25 soldiers & a number of civilians in Borno State on Saturday 25th May 2019 is Fake.

“No truth in the publication”, he declared.

Recall that there were published reports on some online media yesterday, that troops in Borno State were ambushed and killed while escorting a group from a village in Borno State.