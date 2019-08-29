<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Army has established a “Super Camp” in Kotonkoro in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger to tackle kidnapping, cattle rustling and banditry in the area.

Brig.-Gen. Gideon Ajetonmobi, Commander, 31 Artillery Brigade, Minna, disclosed this while conducting the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Matane, round the Super Camp, during a courtesy visit.

According to a statement by the SSG’s information officer, Lawal Tanko, on Thursday, the brigade commander said the establishment of the camp was to create military presence in the locality.

The brigade commander said the military presence was aimed at addressing insecurity bedeviling the area and some parts of the state.

He said that the establishment of the military camp became necessary as the state shared common boundaries with Zamfara and Kebbi.

According to him, the camp will bring about the much-desired solution to the migration of bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers from the neighbouring states to Niger.

Ajetonmobi told the SSG that the camp which was situated on a 700 by 700 metres of land, with about 200 soldiers was battle-ready to confront criminal elements.

He, however, said that the camp was in dire need of logistics and other working facilities.

Addressing the officers and men of the Super Camp, Matane commended the Nigerian Army for the establishing the camp and stressed that the military presence in the area would put an end to banditry, kidnapping, and cattle rustling.

He assured the soldiers at the camp of government’s readiness to provide additional facilities.

He said the Gov. Abubakar Bello-led administration would continue to collaborate with the military and paramilitary organisations to totally tackle and stamp out the disturbing activities of bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers in the state.

In his remarks, the District Head of Kotonkoro, Alhaji Isa Usman, expressed optimism that establishing the Super Camp in Kotonkoro would address the migration, unacceptable wanton carnage and other security challenges perpetrated by bandits and kidnappers in the area.

”We will continue to mobilise residents on the need to volunteer information about suspected miscreants in our midst for security intervention,” Usman said.