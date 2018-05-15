Nigerian Army has inaugurated a Primary Health Care facility and a solar powered borehole worth millions of Naira which it donated to Ibi community in Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba.

Brig.-Gen. Bello Abdullahi, the Commander, 23 Brigade, Yola, who inaugurated and handed over the projects to the community on Tuesday in Yola, said they were part of the civil-military cooperation being encouraged Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai.

He said “we realised that the success of any military operation largely depends on support from the civil populace, hence, winning the hearts and minds of the people in the area of operation cannot be ignored.

“It is, therefore, based on this premise and service to humanity that the army headquarters directed the 23 Brigade of the Nigerian Army to initiate and complete the construction of this solar powered borehole and renovate this primary health care centre in Ibi.”

Abdullahi added that Exercise Ayem Akpatuma (Cat Race) under which the projects were executed also tackled some contemporary security challenges facing Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Niger, Kogi and Kaduna states.

He explained that apart from the military exercises in these states, the Army also carried out town hall meetings and medical outreaches to ensure that host communities were kept abreast with and carried along in activities.

He said quick impact projects were similarly carried out in areas of operation to improve the living conditions of host communities.

The commander added that the town hall meeting and medical outreache for Taraba took place in Wukari in March 2018.

He urged community leaders to ensure that facilities provided were properly maintained to benefit future generations.

The Chief of Ibi, Alhaji Abubakar Dan-Bawuro, thanked the Army for not only restoring peace in his domain but providing social service projects for the people.

He assured that the people of the area had since realised the essence of peaceful coexistence with one another.

The chief said he would continue to mobilise his subjects to protect the facilities by not only ensuring regular maintenance, but also to live in peace to attract development.

The primary health care centre had been furnished and equipped with state of the art facilities.