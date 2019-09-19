<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Army on Thursday urged the public to disregard the alleged planned attacks on Maiduguri and its environ by Boko Haram terrorists.

Col. Ado Isa, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, made this known in a statement on the army’s social media handle.

He urged residents to carry on with their routine lawful businesses without fear.

He described as false the information on social media that terrorists are planning to execute deadly attacks on some selected populated areas.

“Members of the public are urged to disregard the rumour of ‘deadly attacks’ on Maiduguri and environ. The fake news is circulated by mischievous elements and other collaborators of the criminals to instil fear and panic in the minds of the people. It is also to sabotage the efforts of the military and other security agencies in the struggle to end the menace,” he said.

Isa assured the public that necessary measures have been put in place to checkmate the purported evil plans of the criminals by the Headquarters Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole.

“Accordingly, troops in the Theatre have been committed to ensuring movements and activities of the marauders are effectively thwarted. Troops are also in staging positions in line with the Super Camp Concept to destroy the bandits whenever they are seen” he reinstated.

“The public are advised to be more vigilant and report suspicious movement especially at important public places like markets, schools, mosques, and churches as well as venues for occasions to security agencies” he added.