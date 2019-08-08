<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Army has deployed its men to the Southwest region to compliment efforts of the Nigerian Police in combating different security challenges in the region.

Maj. Gen. Anthony Omozeje, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan, said this on Thursday in Akure while commissioning a reconstructed road at the 32 Artillery Brigade.

Omozeje, who pointed out that the Nigerian Police leads when it come to issues of internal security, explained that the deployment would assist in combating security challenges in the Southwest.

“The Army has already deployed its men to the Southwest. The division covers six states in the region.

“We are conducting various operations across the region. So, whatever the police is doing, we are complimenting their efforts because in internal security, the police takes the lead,” he said.

The GOC lauded the Ondo State Government for constructing the new road in the barracks in recognition of the role of the military in providing security for the people of the state.

“The road we are commissioning today is the contribution of the state government in recognition of the role that the military is playing in providing security for the people and supporting the government to function.

“This will impact on the welfare of the officers and troops of this brigade, and it will also have multiple effects on their ability and capacity to deliver on our statutory mandate.

“The welfare is the key aspect, it is the effort of the brigade commander to secure the complex and beautify the brigade environment,” the GOC said.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Mr Agboola Ajayi, said men of the Nigerian Army had sacrificed a lot and deserved better working environment.

Ajayi said the state government would continue to support all security agencies in the state to have a peaceful environment.

He noted that the military was doing better in the current civilian dispensation than when the military governed the country.