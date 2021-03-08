



The Nigerian Army has said it does not deploy troops along ethnic or religious lines.

The director, army public relations, Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima, stated this while reacting to Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi’s comments.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a viral video-clip showing the renowned and respected Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi alleging that non-Muslim soldiers were responsible for the attacks against bandits.

“In the video clip, the Islamic scholar was seen telling the bandits that the soldiers involved in most attacks against them were non-Muslims. He further stated that they should be aware that soldiers are divided into Muslims and non-Muslims.” he said

He said while the Nigerian Army would not want to join issues with the respected Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, it is however important to restate that the Nigerian Army as national institution “does not deploy its troops along ethnic or religious lines.”

He therefore enjoined Gumi and other opinion leaders to exercise restraint not to drag the image and reputation of the Nigerian Army to disrepute.





“The Nigerian Army remains the pride of the nation and has continually defended the territorial integrity of this great nation. Comments suggesting to mudslide the image and reputation of the Nigerian Army are not only inimical but tended towards creating bad blood amongst Nigerians.

“Furthermore, most operations conducted by the Nigerian Army were done in strict adherence to rules of engagement, code of conduct and respect for the fundamental human rights of the citizenry without any exception. It is therefore, disturbing that an opinion leader would deliberately want to disparage the Nigeria Army to portray it in bad light.” he added

Gen Yerima further advised opinion leaders to be more courteous while expressing their views, taking into cognisance the imperative for national security, particularly at this difficult times when our gallant troops have redoubled their efforts to tackle the myriads of security challenges facing our dear nation.

He said what troops need now is public support to discharge their responsibility effectively and in the most professional manner.