The Nigerian Army has refuted report alleging deployment of troops along religious, ethnic and tribal lines.

The director, Army public relations, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima, stated this while reacting to a report online titled ‘Secret Fulani Plan Unveiled – The Compromised Army Chief’ by Opera News.

He said contrary to the report, Lt. Col. Okeke and Lt. Col. Ajah do not exist on the Nigerian Army nominal roll when searched.

“Ordinarily, the Nigerian Army would have ignored this illogical and pathetic narrative especially as it continues to record tremendous successes in its on-going operations nation-wide under the able leadership of the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru. Nevertheless, for the benefit and awareness of our peace loving and patriotic citizens whom the Nigerian Army owe a duty.

“Part of the poorly scripted article states that ‘Last week, two Igbo officers, Lt Col Okeke and Lt Col Ajah alongside 44 others, predominantly Southern and Middle Belt Christian officers lost their lives in a conspiracy hatched by Fulani senior officers.’ Alas, this is the dumbest narrative that has the potential for a Guinness Book of Record.

“However, to put the record straight, it should be clear that the Nigerian Army does not train, deploy or operate along ethnic, religious, tribal or regional divides thus the name Nigerian Army. In the past, several subversive elements have attempted to infiltrate the formidable ranks of the Nigerian Army to sow seed of discord among its personnel but failed. This is due largely to the loyalty and belief of the Nigerian Army in one great country, Nigeria.





“The amateurish article presented in a self-styled stages 1 – 9 in a fictitious movie like scenerio devoid of even the basic rudiments of a news report but yet laced with potent hatred and venom for Nigeria and its proud citizens.

“One can not but forgive the illiterate writer of this article and his sponsors for refering to the Chief of Army Staff as Lt Gen Jega (Stage 1, paragraph 1). Similarly, on the alleged killing of some personnel, a quick check on the Nigerian Army personnel data base returned negative for Lt Cols ND Okeke and Aja as there are no name matches currently in service of the Nigerian Army who were alleged to have been killed in a conspiracy whatever that means,” he said.

He called on the general public to disregard the report as it lacks logic.

“They have distinguished themselves as enemies of our existence and should be seen and treated as such. Furthermore, the Nigerian Army would like to request all peace loving citizens to disregard the content of the said article by Opera News Official in its entirety as it lacks common logic,” Yerima added.

He reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army to the protection of territorial integrity, defending lives and properties of all citizens and residents in Nigeria.

He further solicited for the continuous support of all patriotic Nigerians in stamping out activities of criminals including subversive elements for a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.