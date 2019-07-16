<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division Maj-Gen. Okwudili Azinta has debunked the claims by residents of six communities in Arulogun-Igbo Oloyin, Ibadan that the Army’s shooting range in the area is a threat to their lives and property.

The Army boss, who said bullets from the division’s shooting range do not go beyond the cantonment, added that the Army as a disciplined organisation will not engage in any act that is capable of endangering the life of any Nigerian nor bring the institution into disrepute.

The GOC spoke on Monday at the headquarters of the division in Ibadan after reporters were conducted around the shooting range and were also made to witness the firing of the projectiles by officers.

Residents of Ajobo, Omilabu, Idi-Omo, Anilelerin, Keda and Oluseyi in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State recently staged a protest walk, saying bullets from the Army shooting range have damaged many houses, vehicles, as well as injured many people in the communities.

Many of the residents claimed that bullets from the shooting range had often escaped the stop-buff at the army shooting range into the communities, hurting people and property.

Azinta, who was supported by the Garrison Commander of the Division, Brig-Gen. Oluyinka Soyele and Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of the Division, Col. Hassan Mohammed, stated that the Army was conscious of the fact that soldiers are being paid from taxes being paid by the people.

He added that the military would not use the weapon given to them by the people against them.

According to him, a distance of 2,000 metres exists between the stop-butt of the range and the nearest community, adding that the effective range of the main weapon – AK47 rifle – being fired at the range is 800 metres.