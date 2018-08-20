The Nigerian Army has denied media reports that it has lost over 50 soldiers to Boko Haram terrorists.

The Army said the report which it described as false was one of the many strategies of the Boko Haram terrorists to deceived unsuspected public from know the many successes being recorded by the military in the ongoing war against terrorism.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, reacting to the report in a telephone interview in Abuja, insisted that the military troops in the North East were intact, asking Nigerians not to fall prey to the terrorists’ antics.

Chukwu particularly pleaded with the mainstream media not to believe stories he noted the terrorists were planting in some social media platforms.

The Army spokesman, who told newsmen he was right in Maiduguri, Borno State, appealed to all Nigerians to stop taking the claim of terrorists serious.

“There’s no attack against the military troops and our troops are intact. We didn’t lose any troops talk of the number you mentioned to have been killed by the terrorists.

“In fact, as I’m talking to you now, I’m right in Maiduguri, Borno State heading somewhere with some of your colleagues in the state.

“There’s nothing like attack or killing of troops as being claimed. Where did they even get the story that the terrorists kill our men from?

Asked whether there was any attack launched against the troops by the terrorists of recent, he said:”No, the way you in the media are promoting Boko Haram is too much. I have been in Maiduguri since yesterday’s morning . I’m not even going to Abuja now. So there’s nothing like that.”