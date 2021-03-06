



The Nigerian Army, Saturday denied claims in a national newspaper, alleging that many soldiers were killed by armed bandits when the bandits stormed a military base in Katsina state, saying it does not represent facts of the incident.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, said that rather it was troops of Operation Hadarin Daji that killed 4 bandits while one brave soldier paid the supreme price during a gun fight.

Making this known via a statement titled “Re: Many Soldiers Feared Killed as Bandits Storm Military Base in Katsina” Yerima said, “The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a publication of 4 March 2021, claiming that unspecified number of soldiers were feared killed in attack on military post in Marina, Safana LGA of Katsina State.

“The report is false and unsubstantiated and therefore should be disregarded by members of the public, as it does not represent the facts of the incident.

“To set the record straight, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji while conducting clearance operation against armed bandits and other criminal elements on 4 March 2021, engaged and successfully neutralized 4 armed bandits, captured arms and motorcycle during an encounter with the armed bandits in Marina village in Safana LGA of Katsina State.





“The unconfirmed number of armed men with unspecified number of rustled cattle’s were sighted and intercepted along Batsari-Runka road.

“However, in an attempt to escape from the troops onslaught, the bandits sporadically fired at troops direction but the gallant troops responded with superior firepower followed by a hot pursuit thereby forcing the bandits to withdraw in disarray.

“During he encounter, 4 armed bandits were neutralized while others escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

“The troops also captured 2 AK-47 rifles and one motorcycle belonging to the bandits.

“Regrettably, one brave soldier paid the supreme sacrifice during the encounter.

“Troops have dominated general area and are trailing the escaping bandits.

“The gallant troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have been commended for the successes achieved and their commitment so far.

“They are further urged not to rest on their oars until the North West zone is rid of all criminal activities.

“Additionally, the good people of the North West are once more assured of the troops’ commitment to safety of lives and properties within the zone.

“They are also encouraged to avail the troops with timely and credible Information that could assist in the success of their operations.”