The Nigerian Army, in its effort to promoting civil-military cooperation, constructed a mini dam for the people of Fika Local Government Area of Yobe.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, represented by the General Officer, 3 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.- Gen. Benjamin Ahanotu, inaugurated the project on Wednesday in Fika Local Government Area.

Buratai said that “Nigerian Army has over the years taken the deliberate steps toward ensuring that we assist communities as part of our corporate social responsibility.

“We are conducting several civil military cooperation related activities which are quick impact projects. This Fika Dam project is one of such activities,” the Army chief said.

He further appealed to the people of the community to take the mini dam as a symbol of unity

“Water does not have tribe, religion or ethnic affiliation. We all need it to survive regardless of where we come from.”

On his part, the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, Maj.-Gen., Northeast Angbazo, said.

“The construction of this mini water dam project is part of Nigerian Army’s civil-military relations aimed at bridging the gap between the Nigerian Army and the civil populace.”

The Emir of Fika, Alhaji Muhammadu Abali, said: “The natural terrain of this area makes drilling of boreholes extremely difficult.

“The community depends on the shallow water from this seasonal water stream which has large sand deposits.

“This therefore means the water retention capacity also gets degraded. Thus there is less water for a growing population,” he said.

The emir expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Army, saying: “We sincerely appreciate Nigerian Army, especially the chief of army staff for approving the project in Fika Local Government Area.”