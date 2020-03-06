<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigerian Army has said that it lost three soldiers attached to Operation Lafiya Dole while four others were injured in the Boko Haram attack in the Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The army noted on Thursday that the Boko Haram fighters attempted to overrun the Army Super Camp 2, belonging to the troops of 25 Task Force Brigade which is located in Damboa LGA, on Wednesday night.

During the invasion, 19 of the insurgents were killed in the gun battle, while the army confirmed that it also lost three personnel.

The Nigerian Army Operation Media Coordinator, Col Aminu Iliyasu, said in a statement on Thursday that the Boko Haram terrorists attacked Damboa in gun trucks, adding that the troops recovered five AK-47 rifles, one General Purpose Machine gun and one rocket-propelled gun tube from the terrorists.

He said, “A misguided attempt by some criminal Boko Haram elements to attack the troops of 25 Task Force Brigade at Army Super Camp 2 in Damboa met a crushing defeat in the hands of the troops. The criminals mounted on gun trucks and with a number of their foot soldiers attempted to infiltrate the troops’ location from three different fronts in the early hours of Wednesday.





“Regrettably, three soldiers paid the supreme price while four others were wounded in action. However, the injured soldiers have been evacuated to a military medical facility for immediate and effective management.”

Meanwhile, the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on Thursday applauded the Nigerian troops for dealing a decisive blow on Boko Haram during a push for Damboa.

The governor, in a statement he personally signed, said, “I find it compelling to salute our gallant soldiers of the Nigerian Army and Air Force, under Operation Lafiya Dole for a decisive blow against Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday morning in Damboa town.

“Unfortunately for the insurgents, they met a far more determined and battle ready military.”

He commiserated with families of two women who died from stray bullets and wished those who sustained injuries a speedy recovery.