The Nigerian Army on Monday said it killed nine “social media personalities” of the Islamic State for West African Province.

Col. Sagir Musa, Army Director, Public Relations, who disclosed this in a statement, said the annihilation of members of the Boko Haram media team further confirmed that the Nigerian Army has decimated the group and they no longer have the freedom to act.

He gave the names of the social media personalities as “Abu Hurayra al-Barnawi, Ali al-Ghalam al-Kajiri, Abu Musab Muhammed Mustafa al-Maiduguri, Abu Abdullah Ali al-Barnawi, and Abu Musa al-Camerooni.

“Others are Ahmed al-Muhajir, Abu Ali al-Bamawi, Abu Khubayb bin Ahmed al-Barnawi, Abu al-Qa’qa’ al-Maiduguri.

“The terrorist group is known for its online media propaganda and quest to maintain a virtual caliphate,” he said.

NAN reports that Boko Haram launched using the media in 2009, with the target of recruiting new fighters from Nigeria and neighbouring countries including Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

NAN reports that from 2014, their strategy change to improved increased use of social media.