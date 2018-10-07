



The Nigerian Army, in conjunction with other security agencies, conducted a show of force in Dikwa Emirate in Borno on Saturday to demonstrate their commitment to protect the people.

According to a statement by the army spokesman, Brig.-Gen Texas Chukwu, the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, participated in the exercise.

Chukwu reported the Commander of 22 Brigade, Brig.-Gen. John Ochai to have commended the troops for their combat readiness and endurance and urged them to maintain the momentum.

Ochai urged the troops to remain alert at all times while carrying out all assigned tasks.