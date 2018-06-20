The Nigerian Army has expressed commitment to improving quality set by the world’s acclaimed International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO).

The army also promised to improve on its existing processes in line with international best practices and ready to adopt the world acclaimed ISO’s quality management system standards in its operations.

The Chief of Army Standards and Evaluation, Maj.¬Gen. Adekunle Shodunke, stated when he declared open, the ISO quality management system standards implementation training for twelve officers of the Army Standards and Evaluation Department in Abuja.

The training was conducted by officials of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria Training Services department.

According Shodunke, the training is the first in the series of others that will include officers from all departments of the Nigerian Army involved in standards evaluation and monitoring.

Shodunke said the Army stood to benefit immensely from the adoption of the ISO Standard which has wide acceptance in various private sector, governmental, security and paramilitary institutions across the world.

He enjoined the trainees to be attentive and focused during the training programmme which according to him will include a test of understanding at the end.

“Take this training as seriously as your career promotional exams” he said.

The training was sequel to the visit of the Chief of Army Standards and Evaluation to SON and the resolve to collaborate for the certification of the Nigerian Army processes to ISO Quality Management system standards.