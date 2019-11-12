<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army said it would commence a field training exercise code named “Exercise Crocodile Smile IV” in Ondo State on Wednesday.

Maj. Victor Olukoya, an Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, said this in a statement in Akure on Tuesday.

He said that the official flag off of the exercise would take place at the Brigade Super Camp on Lawyer Oke Street, Okitipupa, Ondo State.

According to him, the exercise will last from Nov .8 to Dec. 23.

“This exercise is in line with the Nigerian Army’s constitutional role of acting in aid to civil authority.

“The exercise will be conducted in conjunction with other security agencies to further sustain the existing synergy between the Nigerian Army and other sister agencies in the state.

“In furtherance of civil-military relations, the brigade will be carrying out civil-military collaboration activities in the course of the exercise such as medical outreach, donation of books, computers, printers, generators, sports equipment and sanitation in selected communities of southern Ondo State.

“All law abiding members of the public are by this notice urged not to panic when they observe large movement of troops and equipment during this period.

“This is a military exercise aimed at curbing various security threats such as kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, pipeline vandalism, hooliganism and banditry,” he said.

He, therefore, promised that the exercise would be conducted in line with the Nigerian Army rules of engagement and code of conducts guiding an exercises of this nature.