The 3 Armoured Division of the Army on Tuesday began its Inter Brigade Corporals and Below competition in Bauchi state hosted by the 33 Artillery Brigade in the state.

The competition is in line with the 2019 Nigerian Army Training Directive and the Chief of Army Staff, LT. Gen Tukur Buratai‘s vision to have a professionally responsive Army in the performance of its constitutional roles

It also aimed at improving the standard of battle readiness among troops and developing Esprit-De Corps among the cadre in the Army.

Activities for the event slated for April 23-26 at the Shadawanka Barracks include drill, skill at arms, shooting competition, combat swimming , map reading and obstacles crossing/physical fitness

Declaring the competition open, General Officer Commanding, GOC, 3 Armoured Division, Major General Nuhu Angbazo, said the competition will help improve the physical fitness of soldiers in the fight against terrorism and other security challenges.

He explained that it has therefore become imperative for due emphasis to be placed on aspects of regimentation, physical fitness and Esprit-De-Corps of the troops.

“The asymmetric nature of today’s threat and its implication on our conventional roles, underscores the need to come together and train as a division in the current fight against terrorism and other internal security challenges.

“Hence, the organization of this competition at this competition at this auspicious time,” he said.

He urged the participants to take maximum advantage of the competition and reap the benefits accordingly.

Brig. Gen. Michael Durowaiye of the 33 Artillery Brigade urged all the participants to prepare themselves for the challenge ahead.

He said the event has paved way for the implementation of the eagerly anticipated competitions lined up in the forecast of event for year 2019.

Durowaiye also expressed appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff LT. Gen. Tukur Buratai, for the resources provided for the competition, direction and necessary guidance.