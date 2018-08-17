The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has urged officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to remain loyal to constituted authority and be vigilant in the discharge of their duties.

Gen. Buratai, while declaring close the Army Combat Support Training week in Maduguri, Borno capital, said the training came at a period when the nation is faced with various security challenges.

Represented by the Chief of Army Standard and Evaluation, Maj.-Gen. Adekunle Shodunke, the Army chief said the event was aimed at consolidating on the success recorded in various military operations.

“The events of the past three days was aimed at other ways of bringing to an end the current insurgency bedeviling our country in the ongoing operations such as Operation Lafiya Dole and Last Hold,” he said.

The Army chief also promised to continue to do his best to improve the welfare of the army personnel. He urged officers and soldiers to remain loyal to the constituted authority and remain vigilant in the discharge pf gheot duties.