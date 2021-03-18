



The Nigerian Army College of Nursing (NACON) has advised the public to disregard the sales of forms for entry into the National and Higher National Diploma and Post-basic Midwifery programmes.

This is contained in a statement released on Thursday by the Army Medical Corps Public Relations Officer, Lt. Mohammed Yusuf.

Yusuf said that the attention of the college had been drawn to the circulation of fake flyers going viral in social media about the sales of application forms of the college.

“Any information to the contrary is false and should be disregarded by the general public.





“It is the handiwork of fraudsters and the general public should beware of that,” the public relations officer said.

He urged the public to disregard the fake contacts being circulated on social media which are; [email protected], 08109942812 and 07088632730, noting that they are misleading and false.

According to him, the aforementioned advertisement is false and the headquarters of NACON has no part in it.

“The general public is hereby warned that anyone conducting any business with these fraudsters does so at his or her own peril,’’ he said.

Yusuf added that all activities relating to admissions into NACON are usually duly publicised in national dailies.