The Nigerian army has closed the offices of aid group Mercy Corps in the country’s restive northeast, the organisation said on Wednesday, the second international charity to be shut down this month.

“Mercy Corps is suspending operations in Borno and Yobe States, Nigeria, following the closure of four of our field offices by the Nigerian military,” the group said in a statement.

An AFP reporter witnessed soldiers camped at the entrance to the Mercy Corps’ office in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.