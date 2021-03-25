



The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, has tasked the Nigerian Army Officers Wives’ Association (NAOWA) to seek international collaboration with their counterparts in India, and other advanced nations with a view to helping the association actualize some of its cardinal objectives of empowering the wives and children of Army officers and soldiers.

Lt. Gen. Attahiru, spoke on Thursday, when he hosted the NAOWA executives led by their President, Mrs. Fatima Attahiru and other members on a courtesy visit to Army headquarters in Abuja.

“With international collaborations with countries like India, NAOWA officials will garner the requisite experience in piloting the activities of their body,” the COAS said.





Gen. Attahiru, also disclosed that he has spoken with the Indian Army Chief on a proposed visit by NAOWA officials to the Asian country to study their foreign counterpart.

He then reiterated a firm commitment to supporting the activities and programmes of NAOWA, lauding them for unveiling beneficial empowerment schemes for the wives and widows of fallen officers and men of the Army.

The NAOWA President, earlier in a remark, said their visit was informed by the need to strengthen the synergy existing between their association and the Army.

Fatima, who is also the wife of the COAS, said part of her vision is to improve the quality of life of NAOWA members, while soliciting for Lt. Gen. Attahiru’s tremendous support.