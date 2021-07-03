Nigerian army chief: We will meet national expectations

The Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has declared that the Nigerian Army would meet the expectations of Nigerians with regard to its constitutional role and respect for human rights.

Speaking at a briefing in Abuja to mark the Nigerian Army Day celebrations (NADCEL), the army chief said the army was determined to meet the expectations of the citizenry by adhering to its constitutional role, respect for human rights in tandem with rules of engagement.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to employ synergistic approach with other services and security agencies in consolidating on these achievements. We shall equally employ the support of critical partners to better secure our dear country.

“We shall prioritise welfare of personnel and promote merit, we shall equally celebrate gallantry, honour our heroes as well as support our families,” he said.

Yahaya said the army “shall discharge our constitutional duties in tandem with the rules of engagement, respect for and aspects of human rights as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as other international principles and guidelines to which Nigeria is a signatory.”

He said Nigerian Army with its long history stretching to 1861 had achieved so much and would continue to sustain the tempo.

“We remain resolute and require the collaboration of all stakeholders to fight terrorism and insurgency including other forms of criminalities in the country.

“I also want to use this opportunity to solicit for cooperation and goodwill of all law abiding citizens as a necessity to achieving a lasting peace in Nigeria,” he said.

“We all must put national interest first above all forms of primordial sentiments capable of destroying our unity. Together we shall succeed. I strongly believe so,” he said.

He listed other activities lined up to mark the NADCEL 2021 celebration to include juma’at prayers in all Nigerian Army formations and units on Friday 2 July 2021 which will be followed by interdenominational church service to be held in all Nigerian Army formations and units across the nation on Sunday July 4, 2021.

“The NADCEL 2021 will also enable the Nigerian Army reach out to the public through its Medical Outreach Programme on Monday July 5, 2021, during which inhabitants of some selected communities around the country will benefit from a free medical services.

“Equally there will be humanitarian outreach programme to be conducted by members of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) in selected areas of FCT and environs on July 5, 2021.

“The NADCEL 2021 activities will culminate with a lecture and COAS Commendation Award on Tuesday July 6, 2021 at Command Officers Mess 1, Asokoro Abuja”, he said.