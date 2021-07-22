Nigerian army chief donates vehicles to sergeant majors in North East

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, has empowered Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSM) in the Nigerian Army with vehicles to enhance their operational capabilities in the ongoing counterterrorism war.

The Director (Army Public Relations), Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made this known, said General Yahaya handed over keys and official documents of a brand new Toyota Hilux to the Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) of Headquarters 7 Division, Master Warrant Officer Mohammed Babayo, while on an operational visit to the Division on Wednesday.

The COAS stated that the move was aimed at restoring the prestige associated with the office of an RSM, whom he described as the custodian of Nigerian Army customs, ethics and traditions.

He also said RSMs in the Nigerian Army and the military globally, play a pivotal role in refining, grooming, and putting the regimental lives of young officers and soldiers in check when freshly deployed to the unit, on passing-out from their respective training institutions.