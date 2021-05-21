Nigeria’s army chief, Ibrahim Attahiru, has died in an air crash while on an official trip to Kaduna, PRNigeria, a news agency with ties to the military, has reported.

The Nigerian Air Force confirmed that a crash occurred but did not provide any details.





“An air crash involving a @NigAirForce aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport. The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained. More details to follow soon,” Edward Gabkwet, the air force spokesperson, was quoted as saying in a statement.

PRNigeria reports that some of Mr Attahiru’s aides also died in the crash.

Mr Attahiru was recently appointment d army chief by President Muhammadu Buhari.