



The Nigerian Army has called for closer collaboration with the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Enugu State Council, to achieve positive publicity.

The Deputy Director, Public Relations, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Col. Aliyu Yusuf, made the call on Wednesday in Enugu during a courtesy visit to the NUJ Press Centre.

Yusuf, who was recently redeployed to the division, said it was gratifying that journalists and the army had a long standing relationship which had been mutually beneficial.

He said: “My predecessor talked about the relationship with the NUJ and we are not taking it for granted and I want it to continue.

“There are a whole lot of things we should do together with journalists.”

Yusuf said that the Nigerian Army had initiated programmes aimed at bringing their officers face to face with members of their host communities to appreciate their distinct culture.

According to him, the programme called ‘West African Social Activities’ is a social interactive initiative where soldiers, their wives and members of their host community meet to embrace their respective ways of life.

Yusuf added that henceforth the event would be open for journalists.

In his response, the NUJ Chairman, Rex Arum, said the council was ready for greater work relationship with the division.

Arum said that his colleagues in the state had in the past collaborated with the division on a number of issues.

He said: “We pledge to continue in like manner. Feel free to get us involved in your activities because we are not hostile.”