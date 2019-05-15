<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday laid to rest, the remains of one officer and two soldiers killed by the Boko Haram group in Borno State.

They were buried at the Maimalari Military Cantonment Cemetery, Maiduguri.

The deceased officer, Lieutenant Colonel Yusuf Ibrahim Aminu, until his death was the Commanding Officer of 154 Task Force Battalion Borgozo.

He was killed along two of his soldiers when his vehicle ran into an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), buried along the Mauli-Borgozo road while on a clearance operation in the area.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, while commiserating with the families of the deceased personnel, said the Nigerian Army would not be deterred in the fight against insurgency despite the hitches occasionally suffered by the service.

He said the sacrifices of the deceased officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army who have paid the supreme price even though painful, would only spur the gallant troops to do more to ensure the peace and security of the nation.

Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Saghir Musa, in a statement said “The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has on Tuesday, the 14th of May, 2019, emphatically stated that Nigerian Army personnel, under his leadership, despite occasional hitches, will never be deterred in the ongoing just war against terrorism in Nigeria.

“General Buratai stated this at the Maimalari Military Cantonment Cemetery, Maiduguri, Borno State, while laying to rest the remains of the patriotic officer and two soldiers who paid the supreme sacrifice while on clearance operations along Mauli-Borgozo axis on Monday, the 13th of May, 2019.

“The late Lieutenant Colonel Yusuf, Ibrahim Aminu, was the Commanding Officer (CO), of 154 Task Force Battalion Borgozo. He was on a clearance operation along Mauli-Borgozo when his vehicle climbed a buried Improvised Explosive Device which detonated resulting in losing his life and that of two other soldiers while others were wounded in action.

“Commiserating with the family of the deceased, the COAS used the opportunity to again commend the efforts of the entire troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in the war on terror and charged them to remain steadfast, more committed and professional for the sake of Nigeria.

“The sacrifices of all the deceased officers and soldiers of the NA is no doubt painful to all, but that will further ginger the serving gallant troops to do more to ensure that the nation remains secure and peaceful.

“Present at the solemn occasion were the Chief of Training and Operations ‘Army’, Major General Lamidi Adeosun; Theatre Commander, OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE, Major General Benson Akinroluyo; Corp Commander Engineers, Major General John Malu; acting General Officer Commanding, 7 Division, Brig Gen Abdulmalik Bulama Biu; Corps Commander, Supply and Transport, Major General Victor Offiong, Principal Staff Officers from Army Headquarters, Theatre Command and HQ 7 Division amongst others.”