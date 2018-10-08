



The Acting General Commanding Officer (GOC) 7 Division, Maiduguri, Brig.-Gen. Abdulmalik Biu says everything about Boko Haram is ungodly and crime against humanity that must be resisted by all.

Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen Texas Chukwu said in a statement that Biu made the remark during the 2018 Harvest Thanksgiving and Bazaar of Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Catholic Church, Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri.

The GOC, therefore, called on Christians to remain focus and not relent in prayers towards ending the Boko Haram insurgency.

Biu commended the Church for their spiritual support and charged troops to see their effort and sacrifice as a call to service for their fatherland.

The acting GOC also urged the church to remain at the vanguard of mobilising the public to support the military with useful information that would lead to the total collapse of Boko Haram.

He thanked God for the opportunity given to Nigerians, especially those in the North East to be able to returned to farm and make such a bumper harvest.

Biu lauded the troops and other security agencies for gallantry and commitment at ensuring restoration of peace, security and human dignity in the region in particular and Nigeria in general.

He assured them of their welfare and provision of equipment for the fight against the terrorists.